Kira Miner: Warmer, drier air Tuesday, storm chance still lingers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While warmer, drier air will move in Tuesday, a chance of storms will linger, including in eastern New Mexico where storms could be severe.

These conditions will continue into Wednesday. In southern New Mexico, temperatures could be hot. Highs may approach the 90s and possibly 100° for one of the first times this year.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

