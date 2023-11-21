Kira Miner: Warmer, drier Tuesday ahead

We're going to see a warmer, drier day ahead for New Mexico and all across our area. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a warmer, drier Tuesday as we break out of a gloomy, rainy, even snowy weekend that lasted into Monday.

Temperatures will feel a little more average Tuesday. Some places will even be above average.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

