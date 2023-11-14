Kira Miner: Warmer fall day ahead Tuesday

We're looking at a warmer day as our dry and mild fall conditions continue. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Our mild and warm fall continues as temperatures Tuesday will be in the 60s but there is another dip in the forecast soon.

That won’t come until next week. For now, we’ll get to experience highs in the 60s and nice, clear skies.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: