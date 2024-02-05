Kira Miner: Warmer Monday before conditions change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Everyone should see a warmer Monday before conditions start to change with precipitation possible as Tuesday approaches.

Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s, except for Taos and Raton which sat in the teens.

Monday will see light winds but increasing high clouds. Come Tuesday, we’ll see a mostly cloudy, still mild day, but western New Mexico will see a light wintry mix move in. That will carry into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for high-terrain areas in western and northern New Mexico. In areas above 9,000 feet, 8-14 inches of snow are possible Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.

