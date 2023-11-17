Kira Miner: Warmer than average temperatures Friday

A warmer day, almost pushing 70° in many places, lies ahead to end our work week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re in for another beautiful fall day Friday as temperatures will be above average but some light rain is possible down south.

High temperatures will mostly be in the 60s and 70s. That light rain will mostly be in southern New Mexico. However, we’re still expecting mostly dry and warm conditions.

The big change comes Saturday when rain and a wintry mix are possible across the area. Temperatures will climb to the 50s and 60s but will slide into the 50s come Sunday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

