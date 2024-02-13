Kira Miner: Warmer Tuesday previews rest of the week

We're looking at a milder day as our warm-up continues. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a warmer Tuesday that will preview what the rest of the week will look like across New Mexico.

Highs will still be a little cool but pleasant. Some light winds and sunshine will fill the skies.

Valentine’s Day – Wednesday – will see plenty more sunshine but above-average temperatures. Eastern New Mexico will see breezy-to-windy conditions.

Then, come Monday of next week, we could see highs in the 60s and more sunshine.

