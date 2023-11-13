Kira Miner: Warming up after chilly spell
Temperatures are back to normal after a spill with the chill. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see warm and dry conditions, a little more fall-like, Monday after a chilly spell late last week.
Temperatures throughout New Mexico will be in the 50s and 60s. That’s the way it will stay for the rest of the week before a chance of precipitation comes this weekend.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more in her full forecast in the video above.
