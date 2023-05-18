Kira Miner: Widespread showers show out Thursday

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another round of widespread showers will be coming through New Mexico and chances will increase throughout Thursday.

Soon, we will see drier weather and warmer temperatures. First, we must get through the rain and storm chances

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

