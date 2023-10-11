Kira Miner: Winds increase on hot and dry Wednesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winds will increase across our area Wednesday as conditions will remain hot and dry before a cooldown comes.
That will bring a fire risk to some places. Thursday will bring that cooldown as temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s mostly.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.
