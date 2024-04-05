Kira Miner: Windy and warm Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All of us are starting Friday with some mild temperatures and relatively calm conditions – but enjoy the latter part, it’s going to get windy.

We’re going to see high winds which, combined with the above-average temperatures, will create higher fire danger.

A red flag warning and fire weather watch is in effect throughout New Mexico.

Things will calm down Saturday but the temperatures will also go down. Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: