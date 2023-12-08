Kira Miner: Windy Friday before cooler weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The winds are going to pick up Friday before we get into a cooler weekend that will take our temperatures back below average.

High temperatures Friday will be in the 50s and 60s mostly. Then, come Saturday, that will turn into 40s and 50s.

The Albuquerque metro will see temperatures in the lower-to-mid-50s Friday, then in the 40s Saturday.

Lows could dip down into the teens. Then, we have a couple of chances of precipitation next week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

