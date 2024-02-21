Kira Miner: Windy Wednesday ahead

We won't see much in terms of precipitation Wednesday but it will be windy. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We won’t see much precipitation Wednesday but we will see windy and warm weather, especially in central and eastern New Mexico.

That is where a red flag warning is posted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll see west/southwest winds between 25-35 mph, possibly gusting to 55 mph in some places, with 6-15% relative humidity.

Temperatures will mostly be in the mid-60s through the low-80s.

If there is any precipitation likely, it will be in the Four Corners.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

