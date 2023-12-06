Kira Miner: Windy weekend start ahead

We're in for some calm conditions but that will change by Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see calm conditions continue this week before leaving it windy for the start of the weekend Friday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for much of our area. Then, on Friday, temperatures will cool down as the wind picks up.

That is because a low-pressure system will hang over our area, pushing out the high-pressure system.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: