Kira Miner: Winter weather advisories posted for expected storm

Snow and mixed precipitation will push in from the Four Corners, giving us another blast of winter weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Snow will push in from the Four Corners and give us all another blast of winter weather before we get to the weekend.

A winter weather advisory is in effect now until 5 p.m. for places such as Farmington, Taos, Gallup and other areas of northwestern New Mexico, even stretching down south into Silver City. The expected impacts are up to 5 inches of snow and 45 mph wind gusts to blow around that snow.

When will the snow roll through? How much will your town get? Meteorologist Kira Miner explains what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

