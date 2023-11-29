Kira Miner: Winter weather possible again this week

A chilly day lies ahead for much of our area Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After our bout with winter weather last weekend, we’re looking ahead to another chance of that as this weekend approaches.

Wednesday will be a little more of an average day, temperature-wise, albeit dry.

Conditions will soon change. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque posted a winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch. Snow could make traveling difficult Friday and Saturday in some places.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares the full details in the video above.

