Kira Miner: Winter weather possible again this week
A chilly day lies ahead for much of our area Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After our bout with winter weather last weekend, we’re looking ahead to another chance of that as this weekend approaches.
Wednesday will be a little more of an average day, temperature-wise, albeit dry.
Conditions will soon change. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque posted a winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch. Snow could make traveling difficult Friday and Saturday in some places.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares the full details in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos