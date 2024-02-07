Kira Miner: Winter weather Wednesday

We'll see some winter weather roll into our area Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll call this winter weather Wednesday as the National Weather Service has posted advisories and warnings across New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Places like Taos and Durango, and areas around Gallup and Grants, are under a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m. Wednesday. 1-3 inches of snow are likely with 4-8 inches likely in the Chuska Mountains.

In higher elevation areas, there is a winter storm warning posted until 5 a.m. Thursday. 8-16 inches of snow is likely above 8,000 feet with 12-30 inches possible on the peaks. Blowing snow and gusty winds are also likely.

Out east, places are under a wind advisory. We’ll see a cooler day with more precipitation.

