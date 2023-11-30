Kira Miner: Winter weather will stick around in New Mexico

Winter weather is here again. See how long it will last with the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The winter weather we saw right away Thursday morning will stick around as another round of precipitation is likely Friday.

The precipitation was wreaking havoc Thursday on northern and western parts of our area, including northern New Mexico where many closings and delays popped up.

The northern and western parts of our area will see the brunt of the winter weather action again Friday.

A winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory are in effect until Saturday for northern and western New Mexico. Southern Colorado and eastern Arizona are a part of that too.

If you want some place a little warmer, Roswell and southeastern New Mexico could see highs in the 60s for Thursday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

