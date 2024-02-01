Kira Miner: Wintry mix of precipitation up north

A wintry mix of precipitation will roll through northern New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A wintry mix of precipitation will hit areas in northern and northwestern New Mexico as Thursday progresses.

Breezy conditions will linger in the east. Temperatures will be nice in many places, hanging around in the 60s and 70s.

Conditions will change Friday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: