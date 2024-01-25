Kira Miner: Wintry mix possible Thursday

Western and northwestern New Mexico will see a wintry mix of precipitation Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A wintry mix of precipitation is very possible as Thursday progresses in western and northwestern New Mexico.

Eastern New Mexico will experience some freezing fog. Then, as Friday works in, snow is possible in northeastern New Mexico with blowing snow near Raton Pass.

Next week, get ready! Temperatures are likely warming up.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has details on all of this in her full forecast in the video above.

