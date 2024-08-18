Kirtland community opens Little Free Library to raise traffic safety awareness

The Kirtland community is joining the Little Free Library movement to share books, and bring people together. But it's not just about creating a community of readers.

There was a grand opening Sunday afternoon for the Vision Zero Little Free Library, which is dedicated to raising awareness about traffic safety.

“This is just another thing to advocate for Vision Zero, just to bring awareness to traffic safety. But more than anything it’s a way to honor those who have passed, to remember those, and also to inspire other and to inspire safety,” said Jennifer Lopez, a traffic safety advocate.

The newest Little Free Library is located on Mulberry Street between Spence and Wheeler Avenue, just off of Gibson.

Organizers say they hope it helps create a community of learning and safety.