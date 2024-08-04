Kirtland senior airman named among top 12 airmen of 2024

The U.S. Air Force recognized Rachel Heath, who is at Kirtland Air Force Base and is a part of the 377th medical group.

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Kirtland Air Force Base Senior Airman Rachel Heath was recently named among the top 12 airmen of 2024.

Heath is a member of the 377th medical group. Each year, U.S. Air Force officials select 12 of the service’s top enlisted members and she was one of them.

In addition to her professional achievements, they commended Heath for her community involvement, They say she is active in homeless outreach programs through her church.