KOB 4 to partner with Johnny James to help Ruidoso fire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 is partnering with well-known New Mexico musician and social media personality Johnny James to help victims of the wildfires around Ruidoso.

Johnny James put together a fundraising effort, in cooperation with the national GoFundMe organization. The fundraising platform is taking on this campaign as a special national effort to raise awareness of the crisis in New Mexico.

Johnny has established a goal of raising $100,000 for fire victims. Your donation is tax-deductible. Every dollar will benefit people impacted by the fire and the organizations directly helping them.

Johnny is a New Mexico native. His music and social media observations are known for using humor and affection to celebrate the people and culture of New Mexico.

Click here to find the fundraiser.