KūKri partners with local food bank for Tin Can Alley opening promotion

Kukri Chicken is opening Monday in Tin Can Alley and is partnering with a local food bank for a special promotion.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KūKri is opening their Tin Can Alley location and partnering with Roadrunner Food Bank for a special promotion.

All you have to do is bring a nonperishable food item, follow KūKri on social media and you’ll get a chicken sandwich.

The grand opening kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. at Tin Can Alley (6110 Alameda Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque).

The owners of Kukri stopped by to talk about this deal and their partnership, in the video above.