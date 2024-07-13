La Familia Growers Market temporarily moves to Westside Community Center

This Friday and the next few Fridays, the market is at the West Side Community Center instead of Dolores Huerta Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The La Familia Growers Market kicked off Friday afternoon at a new location in the South Valley.

This Friday and the next few Fridays, the market will be held at the Westside Community Center instead of Dolores Huerta Park. That’s because the park is undergoing some massive upgrades.

KOB 4 stopped by the park Friday afternoon and saw the construction. Right now, the whole park is fenced off.

The upgrades include new concrete paving, more lighting, and adding more shade to the park.

The park is also home to the growers market, and a lot of the updates are focused on improving the park for the market.

“To be honest we have lots and lots of priorities, but in South Valley Main Street came out in full steam, it became a county priority. We have other priorities, but that was a huge to support both from an economic standpoint and supporting the public facilities that we have here,” said John Barney, a Bernalillo County planning manager of Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

The total cost of the project is $1.2 million. The funding comes from a mix of grants from New Mexico MainStreet, general obligation bonds and capital outsource dollars.

The project is expected to wrap up this October. Right now, the county says things are ahead of schedule. Until then, the La Familia Growers Market will be held at the West Side Community Center.

The upgrades include things like new concrete paving, more lighting, and adding more shade to the park.