Land swap to help public safety in New Mexico, city’s Rail Trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council approved a land swap deal between the city and the State of New Mexico.

Property on Menaul near the interstate is now state property. Meanwhile, two properties on Pan American and Commercial Street downtown are now city property.

The city and the state are both getting land for very different but equally beneficial reasons.

“It helps the City of Albuquerque accomplish what they’re trying to do, and it helps the state of New Mexico accomplish what we’re trying to do from a public safety standpoint,” said state Sen. Michael Padilla, the Senate Majority Whip.

The state will build a public safety center on the Menaul property. Padilla says a lot of state public safety functions will move into one building to become more efficient.

“You’re going to see State Police there, some administrative functions, research, radio management, vehicles, and all the other functions that sit in multiple other state public safety offices,” Padilla said.

The city’s Solid Waste Department will use the property on Pan American near Candelaria. The space on Commercial Street will be part of the future Rail Trail.

“What’s so exciting about this property is it gives us the opportunity to build a park or maybe some parking spaces or do a little bit of retail right along the Rail Trail,” said Terry Brunner, the director of Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

Brunner adds the city needed this parcel to complete the Rail Trail project. It will likely include a park for people and dogs. Crews could begin construction next year.

“It should be a really, really nice place to visit and access the trail,” Brunner said.

Meeting different but important needs for the city and state.

“We are very happy with exactly what’s going to be done with that land. And it couldn’t be in a better location,” Padilla said.