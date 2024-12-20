Lapel video released of family murder scene in Valencia County

We're now seeing what deputies discovered after a Valencia County teen reportedly killed his entire family last week.

16-year-old Diego Leyva called 911 claiming he shot his family.

Lapel camera video shows Leyva meeting deputies outside. They quickly pat him down, put him in cuffs and into a patrol car. That’s when they went into the home and found Leyva’s parents and two brothers shot and killed.

While deputies clear the home, video shows a gun on the kitchen table.

Leyva is covered in blood and has cuts on his head. Deputies say it is clear he is intoxicated.

Leyva is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Albuquerque.