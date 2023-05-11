Las Tusas Fire: 1,000 acres burned, but crews making progress

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — Crews are making progress against the Las Tusas Fire in San Miguel County, but the weather is still presenting challenges.

The smoke plumes have significantly subsided from what residents saw Wednesday. Officials said lower temperatures and higher humidity overnight helped slow the fire’s spread.

As of Thursday afternoon, fire crews estimate the fire has already burned more than a thousand acres. There are roughly 150 firefighters on the ground right now, including ones from departments across the state.

Officials said they are focused on the western edge of the fire right now, and added that easterly winds are actually helping them keep the fire in place for now. The fire is 0% contained.

The Red Cross evacuation shelter at the Abe Montoya Recreation Center in Las Vegas was set up just hours after the fire started. Volunteers said no one spent the night, but several families have come in for food and information.

San Miguel County deputies are still assessing the damage. Fire officials said that crews are focused on protecting buildings and making sure residents are out of danger.

Fire crews are still figuring out what caused the fire, but they said it appears to be human caused.

The fire is burning near the eastern edge of the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak burn scar from 2022.

