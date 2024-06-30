Las Vegas prepares for more rain following flooding

Residents in Las Vegas are slowly getting back to normal after last week's flash flooding caused evacuations and limited water use.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Residents in Las Vegas are slowly getting back to normal after last week’s flash flooding caused evacuations and limited water use.

But some folks told KOB 4 they’re cautiously optimistic because more rain could be on the way.

“We had some rain a little earlier, and it made us kind of worried if we can even come to this side of town because we have to cross the river to come here. If it pours, again, we’re obviously going to have to shut everything down on this site, it’s going to flood. There’s still sandbags everywhere,” said Amanda Ballard, a Las Vegas resident.

Ballard and her family weren’t evacuated last week, but like the rest of the town, they had to severely limit their water usage.

“It was take those classic three minute showers. Use the water bottles to cook your food, it was really stressful, because this week was also finals week for some of us who are in summer classes. So that on top of no water and having a small child, I was a little worried that we would have to leave. Just, I mean for his safety alone,” said Ballard.

On Saturday night, the city confirmed residents have access to clean tap water although there is limited availability.

“It’s hard to be without water and everything closing down and everything. It’s hard for us, especially for us that we don’t have vehicles,” said Tomasita Romero, another Las Vegas resident.

The city’s public information officer says they are continuing to provide additional cases of drinking water to relieve the burden on its reserves.

Even though Romero and her family were impacted, she says even if more rain causes flooding again, she doesn’t mind.

“I know it’s sad and everything, but at the same time, we need the rain because look at all the rivers, you know, cattle without water — animals, the grass. Look at how beautiful the grass is now. The trees, you know, everything needs water,” said Romero.

The city say it’s continuing to raise its water reserves, clean out spillways and increase sandbag distribution in preparation for more storms.

Nonessential businesses are also beginning to reopen, as they were forced to close to help save water. As they reopen, residents like Ballard want to make sure they show up for their neighbors.

“I want to support my community. I want to take the time that we have to actually go help those, especially those who weren’t allowed to work,” said Ballard.

The National Weather Service has a flash flood watch for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, with the heaviest rain happening overnight, possibly around 3 a.m. Monday.