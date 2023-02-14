Latest: New Mexico State men’s basketball season canceled over hazing allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The season is over for the New Mexico State men’s basketball team, but the fallout from an alleged hazing scandal is just the beginning.

The school suspended the program, coaches are on paid leave, and some players are packing their bags.

The team has called off eight of its scheduled games this season – two following the deadly shooting in Albuquerque, and the rest due to the latest hazing allegations. It’s a major blow to a program with high hopes after last year’s March Madness performance.

A campus police report details the hazing allegations. An NMSU player says three teammates held him down, his clothes were removed, and he was touched inappropriately. He told police it’s been ongoing since July of 2022.

Earlier in the season, before the Rio Grande Rivalry game in Albuquerque, police say NMSU Aggie Mike Peake shot and killed UNM student Brandon Travis.

“I don’t remember any program shutting down in the middle of the season, from what I’ve read, it’s heartbreaking,” said UNM Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino.

So far, three Aggie players have announced plans to enter the transfer portal.

KOB 4 reached out to NMSU officials Monday but received no response.

KOB 4 also reached out to the NCAA, and a spokesperson said they could not comment on current, pending or potential investigations.