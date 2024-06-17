Latest: South Fork Fire, Salt Fire and wildfires near Ruidoso
RUIDOSO, N.M. — Multiple wildfires, including the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire, are burning and prompting evacuations in and around Ruidoso.
The South Fork Fire was first reported around 10:50 a.m. Monday on the Mescalero Apache Reservation near the south fork of the Rio Ruidoso, near Mescalero Cabins and Upper Canyon. It is now 2,175 acres as of 6:34 p.m.
The Village of Ruidoso is advising residents in these areas are in “GO” status and need to evacuate immediately:
- Upper Canyon
- Brady Canyon
- Ponderosa Heights
- Flume Canyon
- All of Alpine Village
- All of Cedar Creek
The Capitan High School is open for evacuations. Officials also advise people to go to a loved one’s home outside of the affected area.
The Ruidoso Convention Center is no longer taking any more evacuations. This is because the fire is moving east of New Mexico Highway 48 south of Alto Cafe to Cree Meadows Drive. That area is now in “SET” status, meaning the area must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
These areas are also in “SET” status and must be ready for a “GO” evacuation notification:
- West Gavilan Canyon
- Sierra Vista
- Villa Madonna
- Ski Run Road
- Sun Valley
- All of West Highway 48
Village officials also advise that there is hot ash from the South Fork Fire that is falling in parts of Alto and along Airport Road. If you see any hot ash spots or active fire, they advise you to call 911.
The Salt Fire also began Monday on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in Otero County, southwest of Ruidoso. It is around 35 acres in size, as of 5:15 p.m.
On the reservation, residents in these areas are also in “GO” status. This is for the Salt Fire (more details on that below):
- Apache Summit
- Snow Springs
- Fence Canyon
- Whitetail
- Chihuahua Well
- Fantasy Lane
- Summit area
- Botella Road
The Mescalero Community Center (108 Central Ave. Mescalero, NM 88340) is open if you need to evacuate or want to bring in donations. You can take livestock to the Mescalero Rodeo Grounds. Call 575-464-9878 if you need help with hauling your livestock.
Residents east of Botella Road are on “GO” status while residents at Chatto Ridge are on “READY” status.
New Mexico State Police closed U.S. Highway 70 from mile markers 249 to 258. That is from four miles east of Mescalero, to two miles east of Carrizo, or from Botella Road to Highway 244.
State Highway 48 is closed from Alpine Village/University to State Highway 220, per the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs Mescalero Agency is the lead agency on these fires. For help or questions, you can call 575-258-6900.