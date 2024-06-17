Latest: South Fork Fire, Salt Fire and wildfires near Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Multiple wildfires, including the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire, are burning and prompting evacuations in and around Ruidoso.

The South Fork Fire was first reported around 10:50 a.m. Monday on the Mescalero Apache Reservation near the south fork of the Rio Ruidoso, near Mescalero Cabins and Upper Canyon. It is now 2,175 acres as of 6:34 p.m.

The Village of Ruidoso is advising residents in these areas are in “GO” status and need to evacuate immediately:

Upper Canyon

Brady Canyon

Ponderosa Heights

Flume Canyon

All of Alpine Village

All of Cedar Creek

The Capitan High School is open for evacuations. Officials also advise people to go to a loved one’s home outside of the affected area.

The Ruidoso Convention Center is no longer taking any more evacuations. This is because the fire is moving east of New Mexico Highway 48 south of Alto Cafe to Cree Meadows Drive. That area is now in “SET” status, meaning the area must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

#UPDATE: We’re still about 30 minutes away and have been able to see the #SouthFork #Fire for miles now. It’s now 1,385 acres in size, it just began this morning around 9:00AM. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/ZD4wRbeH8T — Monica Logroño (@Monica_Logrono) June 18, 2024

These areas are also in “SET” status and must be ready for a “GO” evacuation notification:

West Gavilan Canyon

Sierra Vista

Villa Madonna

Ski Run Road

Sun Valley

All of West Highway 48

Village officials also advise that there is hot ash from the South Fork Fire that is falling in parts of Alto and along Airport Road. If you see any hot ash spots or active fire, they advise you to call 911.

Photo: Deborah Smith, from her home in Alto

The Salt Fire also began Monday on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in Otero County, southwest of Ruidoso. It is around 35 acres in size, as of 5:15 p.m.

On the reservation, residents in these areas are also in “GO” status. This is for the Salt Fire (more details on that below):

Apache Summit

Snow Springs

Fence Canyon

Whitetail

Chihuahua Well

Fantasy Lane

Summit area

Botella Road

The Mescalero Community Center (108 Central Ave. Mescalero, NM 88340) is open if you need to evacuate or want to bring in donations. You can take livestock to the Mescalero Rodeo Grounds. Call 575-464-9878 if you need help with hauling your livestock.

Residents east of Botella Road are on “GO” status while residents at Chatto Ridge are on “READY” status.

New Mexico State Police closed U.S. Highway 70 from mile markers 249 to 258. That is from four miles east of Mescalero, to two miles east of Carrizo, or from Botella Road to Highway 244.

State Highway 48 is closed from Alpine Village/University to State Highway 220, per the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Mescalero Agency is the lead agency on these fires. For help or questions, you can call 575-258-6900.

Ruidoso is getting blanketed with smoke from the #SouthForkFire NW of town. There is also another fire burning south of town called the Salt Fire. Both are prompting evacuations. #nmwx @kob4 pic.twitter.com/jjbLqjeceg — Eddie Garcia (@EddieGarciaKOB) June 17, 2024

Photos courtesy of Donna Oracion, who captured these images within 20 minutes, showing the South Fork Fire getting “significantly worse.”