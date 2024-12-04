Lawsuit filed against Steelbridge Ministries over sexual abuse claims

A woman claims in court documents she was sexually abused at a local nonprofit while trying to overcome addiction.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A woman claims in court documents she was sexually abused at a local nonprofit while trying to overcome addiction.

A new lawsuit alleges the former executive director at Steelbridge ministries regularly abused her during an inpatient program a judge ordered her to attend.

The lawsuit is against Travis Clark, Steelbridge Ministries, and Legacy Church. Clark was the former executive director of Steelbridge which is part of the Legacy Church family.

The lawsuit alleges Clark provided pastoral counseling to the woman before he started making sexual demands of her.

Steelbridge Ministries’ website says it’s a place to help people break cycles of trauma and addiction. But a woman claims she was sexually abused after a judge ordered her to the nonprofit’s inpatient recovery treatment program.

It’s all laid out in a lawsuit her attorneys filed Tuesday. It alleges Clark abused her. Clark preached at Steelbridge church and worked with patients in addiction recovery.

The lawsuit states he began providing the woman with pastoral counseling as a requirement of the program.

The lawsuit alleges, during those sessions, Clark introduced sexual topics, questioning the woman about her sex life and preferences.

“It became clear to our client that he was propositioning her with a sexual relationship which she felt coerced into entering into,” said Shayne Huffman, an attorney.

Huffman represents the woman. The suit he filed says Clark began giving his client special privileges, and told her she could graduate early.

The lawsuit states he said something to the effect of, “I hold everyone’s freedom in my hands.”

“If he decided she did not meet the requirements of the program he could contact her probation officer and the consequences were she could go back to jail, so that loomed over her head,” said Huffman.

The lawsuit says the woman did leave the program early because of the alleged abuse, and she ended up back in jail.

KOB 4 reached out to Legacy Church Tuesday. We heard back from the church’s attorney, who sent a letter stating, “the lawsuit is riddled with spurious allegations.”

They followed up by saying Steelbridge Ministries and Legacy Church will be sending out a statement tomorrow.