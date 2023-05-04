LCSO: Suspect arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. — Lea County deputies arrested a 34-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 59-year-old man early Sunday in Hobbs.

Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Freddy Dominguez-Rodriguez, of Hobbs. Dominguez-Rodriguez is accused of shooting and killing 59-year-old Marty Stice.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities found Stice dead with “significant head trauma” outside of his home. Then, an autopsy ruled his death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to his head.

Detectives investigated and issued an arrest warrant for Dominguez-Rodriguez, who was reportedly already in jail on unrelated charges.

The 34-year-old man now faces an open count of murder, tampering with evidence plus conspiracy and resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or the detective on the case at 575-396-8281.

