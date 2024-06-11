Legal battle brews over Village Center development in Los Ranchos

A new legal battle could be brewing over an apartment complex in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new legal battle could be brewing over an apartment complex in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

Los Ranchos residents made one thing clear late last month – the three-story Village Center project at 4th and Osuna doesn’t belong in their laid-back, rural community. If finished, it is expected to offer more than 200 new apartments, as well as spaces for businesses.

“This is a matter of utmost urgency and we must act now to preserve the integrity and character of our community,” one resident said.

The long-awaited project broke ground in 2022, but last month a district judge ruled the out-of-state developer and village leaders violated New Mexico’s Open Meetings Act by not holding the proper public meetings before breaking ground. Because of that, the current design plans are not valid.

Now, residents want village leaders to take legal action to stop construction.

The Board of Trustees voted 2-1 to pursue an injunction against the developer, Palindrome, but some residents argued that’s a lose-lose scenario.

“If we go for this injunction, it’s going to be tied up in the courts for two or three years, at least, it will cost us millions,” a resident said. “So not only will we have the monstrosity that we all hate right now, that’s there, but it’s going to be unfinished state on top of it.”

As of Monday night, the village has not filed an injunction against the developer, but it appears there is an effort to avoid a legal battle. The Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet behind closed doors Wednesday to discuss potential litigation and then vote on whatever they decided in a special public meeting right after.

Developers confirmed Monday that they would consider suing the village for damages if they do file an injunction, but that is a worst-case scenario. They’re working toward an agreement.