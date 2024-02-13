Legislation to create waiting period for firearm sales heads to governor’s desk

SANTA FE, N.M. — House Bill 129, creating a mandatory 7-day waiting period for the purchase of firearms, has received a concurrence vote from the House. The bill is now heading to the governor’s desk for her signature.

It’s one of more than 20 public safety initiatives that the governor wanted to get to the finish line during this legislative session. The session ends Thursday at noon.

“HB 129 is an important piece of public safety legislation that will undoubtedly save lives,” Lujan Grisham said. “This legislation will help prevent gun violence and suicides – both of which are deadly public health and safety challenges in New Mexico. With less than two days left in the legislative session, this is the only public safety measure to pass both chambers so far. The clock is ticking, and I urge legislators to act on behalf of the New Mexicans they serve.”

Supporters say it’s meant to be a sort of cooling-off period to allow for federally required background checks to be completed, and it’s something several other states already do. It’s also intended to reduce suicide rates.