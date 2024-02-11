State lawmakers debate gun control proposals

The Senate is currently debating a proposed seven-day waiting period for gun sales across New Mexico.

SANTA FE, N.M. – We are in the final stretch of this 30-day legislative session. State lawmakers have until Thursday to get any bills across the finish line, including several controversial gun control proposals.

One of those bills is expected to get even closer to the finish line on Saturday night.

The Senate is currently debating a proposed seven-day waiting period for gun sales across New Mexico. The debate started with a quick amendment to fix a technical issue with the bill.

The bill’s sponsors say they’re trying to establish a sort of cooling-off period to allow for federally-required background checks to be completed before people get their hands on new guns.

While several lawmakers argued waiting periods don’t reduce crime, supporters say there is evidence they can lower suicide rates. We should add New Mexico has one of the highest suicide rates nationwide.

The current proposal includes added exceptions for law enforcement, concealed carry permit holders and immediate family members. It was also lowered from a 14-day waiting period.

Even with those compromises, Republican lawmakers criticized the proposal.

“When we bring bills like this, we essentially send a message to two people in this state that one small area, or one populated part of a very large state, is essentially going to dictate to the more rural areas how they will live their lives,” said state Sen. Cliff Pirtle.

Because the bill was amended on the Senate floor Saturday. If approved, it would have to go back to the House so they can approve the changes. If they do, it’s off to the governor’s desk for a signature.

It’s worth noting another gun control proposal took its first step forward Saturday morning.

A Senate committee approved a bill restricting guns at public parks and playgrounds after lawmakers added an exception for concealed carry holders.

Like many gun control debates, there was a focus on Second Amendment rights.

“That’s probably not a place where guns are appropriate. I might even agree with that, but the fact of the matter is, it really doesn’t matter what I think, it really doesn’t matter what we think as a legislative body on those issues, the rights of the people that are important,” said state Sen. Greg Nibert.

The bill was approved along a party-lines vote, but it still has several more committees to get through.

At this point in the session, it’s not likely it will cross the finish line. However, gaining traction now could help the bill gain momentum during next year’s session.