Albuquerque Republican Rep. William Rehm is the driving force behind a bill he’s introduced several times at the Legislature. He’s still looking for a win on his idea, which he says creates a stronger deterrent to carrying guns while drug trafficking. He got some perhaps unexpected support in 2023 from a fellow Albuquerque representative; Democrat Joy Garratt signed on as a co-sponsor.

House Bill 59 would have made carrying a gun while drug trafficking a third-degree felony. A legislative analysis pointed out the bill wouldn’t catch any new criminals (since they’d already have to be trafficking drugs to be convicted of this new crime). Rather, it would keep them in prison longer. The analysis estimated the bill would impact 12 criminals a year, adding perhaps 2 ½ years to their sentences.

Democratic opponents of the bill argued that Rehm’s bill wasn’t focused on the right part of the crime, pointing out New Mexico already has a sentencing enhancement for using a gun while committing the crime of drug trafficking – a penalty that focuses on not just carrying a weapon, but using it. Analysts and critics often point to studies that show increasing penalties for criminal offenses to be an ineffective method for deterring crime.

While HB 59 typified opposing views on how to handle crime and punishment, it didn’t get far in the 2023 session. During the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee meeting last January, Democratic Rep. Andrea Romero (Santa Fe) moved to table the bill. Democrats Joanne Ferrary (Las Cruces), Angelica Rubio (Las Cruces), and Liz Thomson (Albuquerque) voted in favor of the tabling motion. Republican Reps. Stephanie Lord (Bernalillo & Torrance) and John Block (Alamogordo) voted to try to keep the proposal alive.