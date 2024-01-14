Tracker 4: At the Roundhouse
For the past few years, lawmakers have arrived at the Roundhouse with a head of steam when it comes to public safety laws. But by the time the legislative session ends, that head of steam seems like it has dissipated into the cold Santa Fe air.
This year, we’re keeping a close eye on not only which bills die, but where they die, who casts the votes to kill them, and what the key points are in the debate surrounding crime and punishment.
Carrying a Gun While Trafficking Drugs
Albuquerque Republican Rep. William Rehm is the driving force behind a bill he’s introduced several times at the Legislature. He’s still looking for a win on his idea, which he says creates a stronger deterrent to carrying guns while drug trafficking. He got some perhaps unexpected support in 2023 from a fellow Albuquerque representative; Democrat Joy Garratt signed on as a co-sponsor.
House Bill 59 would have made carrying a gun while drug trafficking a third-degree felony. A legislative analysis pointed out the bill wouldn’t catch any new criminals (since they’d already have to be trafficking drugs to be convicted of this new crime). Rather, it would keep them in prison longer. The analysis estimated the bill would impact 12 criminals a year, adding perhaps 2 ½ years to their sentences.
Democratic opponents of the bill argued that Rehm’s bill wasn’t focused on the right part of the crime, pointing out New Mexico already has a sentencing enhancement for using a gun while committing the crime of drug trafficking – a penalty that focuses on not just carrying a weapon, but using it. Analysts and critics often point to studies that show increasing penalties for criminal offenses to be an ineffective method for deterring crime.
While HB 59 typified opposing views on how to handle crime and punishment, it didn’t get far in the 2023 session. During the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee meeting last January, Democratic Rep. Andrea Romero (Santa Fe) moved to table the bill. Democrats Joanne Ferrary (Las Cruces), Angelica Rubio (Las Cruces), and Liz Thomson (Albuquerque) voted in favor of the tabling motion. Republican Reps. Stephanie Lord (Bernalillo & Torrance) and John Block (Alamogordo) voted to try to keep the proposal alive.
Gun Accessories and Modifications
A number of measures in 2023 took aim at gun safety/control by attempting to legislate gun modifications or accessories. Albuquerque Democratic Reps. Patricia Roybal Caballero and Eleanor Chávez joined with Democratic Sen. Linda Lopez to propose a House Bill 72, which would have made it a felony to knowingly possess a semiautomatic converter (a device which turns a semiautomatic gun into an automatic one). The bill ultimately failed to get a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.
Rather than providing a menu of options, some lawmakers worried similar bills like House Bill 50 could compete and sidetrack the assault weapons ban (HB 101). Like HB 72, HB 50 would have banned an accessory: high-capacity magazines. Ultimately, the assault weapons ban failed, but with the bill expected to resurface in the 2024 legislative session, there could be more debate in both chambers as legislators continue the fight to increase public safety.
Waiting Period for Firearm Sales
Democratic Rep. Andrea Romero (Santa Fe) sponsored HB 100, which would have required a 14-day waiting period before buyers could take possession of a gun. Romero and her four Democratic cosponsors saw the bill clear two committees and arrive on the House Floor nearly a month before the end of the session. But that’s where it died without a vote or floor debate – which means representatives didn’t have to be on the record with a stance on the bill unless they voted in committee.
Based on debate, support for the bill largely broke along party lines, with Democrats favoring it and Republicans opposing it. But with no floor action despite a 45-25 advantage in the House, it’s safe to say Democrats were not united behind the bill.
Supporters said the bill would provide a reasonable cooling off period for people who buy a gun on impulse during a mental health crisis. It would have also closed a background check loophole. Those who didn’t abide by the waiting period could face a misdemeanor charge.
Opponents such as Republican Rep. Greg Nibert said the bill would run afoul of the Second Amendment. They added claims it would reduce teen suicide are likely inflated, since the minimum age for handgun purchases is 21 years old. They also claimed a waiting period unfairly burdened people in rural New Mexico, forcing them to make two trips for a gun purchase.
The Senate took a late run at the issue, with SB 427. As sponsor Sen. Joe Cervantes explained, the Senate version created some exemptions to the waiting period. (For example, people who hold a concealed carry permit.)
Senate Bill 427 cleared Senate Health and Public Affairs as well as Senate Judiciary but did not get a vote on the Senate Floor.
Although the bill had backing from key Democrats President Pro Tem Sen. Mimi Stewart (Bernalillo) and Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth (Sante Fe), there were controversial issues. This includes unclear language, exemptions for law enforcement officers, and constitutional concerns.
Assault Weapons Ban
Sante Fe Democratic Rep. Andrea Romero and four other democrats introduced House Bill 101, which functioned as an assault weapons ban. It would have created two new criminal offenses. The first, made possessing or selling a defined “assault weapon” or large capacity magazine a crime. The bill also created a grandfather provision for owning a banned weapon, provided the owner filed a statement of ownership with the state. Failure to do that would also be a felony. Both violations could be punishable by an 18-month prison sentence.
Speaker of the House Javier Martinez referred the bill to two committees, and at the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee meeting on Feb. 8, 2023, Romero introduced a substitute version of her bill, which passed on a party-line vote, with Democratic Reps. Romero, Ferrary, Rubio and Thompson voting for it. Republican Reps. Block and Lord voted against the ban. It died there, though, after not receiving a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.
Romero called it a “mass shooting prevention bill” – language that clearly drew a line – and said it could have the same impact the 10-year Federal assault weapons ban had. She argued that since the ban expired in 2004, mass shootings increased.
Dozens of expert witnesses challenged the bill, worried about a Second Amendment violation. Republican Rep. John Block (Alamogordo) expressed skepticism about the definition of an assault weapon as well as the lack of exemptions for shooting sports and disabled individuals. Block cited Everytown for Gun Safety statistics saying 81 percent of mass shootings happen with handguns rather assault weapons.
Democrats have promised a return to the issue, citing Sen. Martin Heinrich’s GOSAFE Act as a model that might meet with success by focusing not on banning specific guns, but on the mechanisms that make them more lethal.
Keeping Guns Away From Kids
Since the fatal shooting of Albuquerque middle schooler Bennie Hargrove in 2021, the teen’s family and Rep. Pamelya Herndon have fought to hold adults accountable if children get access to their guns and threaten or cause harm to someone else. While the effort failed in the first session after Hargrove’s August 2021 death, it passed in 2023.
House Bill 9 makes it a misdemeanor if the gun is accessed and used as a threat, but a felony if a child takes an adult’s gun and uses it to cause “great bodily harm” (a legal term for serious injury) or death. The bill narrowly passed the House with seven Democrats – most from rural districts – voting against it. A House floor amendment added stronger language requiring a gun to be in a person’s “immediate control” rather than in “close proximity” to be exempt from the law. Debate went for hours, with Republicans wary of how prosecutors might interpret negligent storage of a gun.
A Senate floor amendment added clarifying language around a parental-permission exemption for hunting and other legal recreational gun uses. The bill passed along party lines (Democrats “yea” and Republicans “nay”), with additional questions from Republicans about how law enforcement might interpret parts of the law such as the concept of how close a gun would have to be to someone for it to be in their “immediate control.”
Organized Retail Crime
Organized retail crime (ORC) is an ever-increasing threat to the retail industry, resulting in multibilliondollar losses annually and danger to both customers and employees. Democratic Rep. Marian Matthews (Albuquerque) had the backing of Speaker of the House Javier Martinez (Albuquerque) and four other team members – as well as House Republicans for House Bill 234.
The bill amends the elements of shoplifting and introduces two new criminal offenses – aggravated shoplifting and organized retail crime – both of which are punishable as a third degree felony with up to three years in prison. Not many bills win widespread support from both parties, but HB 234 sailed through both the House and Senate after a few amendments. Last April it was signed by New Mexico governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham with an effective date of July 16, 2023.
The new law allows shoplifters to be charged based on the total value of merchandise stolen from multiple stores or locations. That provision makes it easier to prosecute shoplifters who cross county lines, committing the same crime in different jurisdictions. Additionally, third parties can be prosecuted. For example, any of the higher-ups in a retail theft ring.
The National Retail Federation claims that on average organized retail theft incidents have increased by 26.5 percent in 2021, with eight out of 10 retailers reporting that the violence and aggression associated with ORC has also surged. Many provisions of HB 234 deal with conduct that is already criminalized, but supporters said the bill modernized New Mexico law and created additional penalties to serve as a deterrent.