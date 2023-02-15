Amid hazing scandal, NMSU fires men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar

Greg Heiar has been terminated as the head coach of the men’s basketball team at New Mexico State University. The announcement was made by Chancellor Dan Arvizu Tuesday, days after hazing allegations were uncovered.

“As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions,” Arvizu said. “I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university.”

NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia informed Heiar of the decision Tuesday afternoon.

Arvizu said any further decisions regarding the rest of the coaching staff will be made after additional investigations have concluded.

