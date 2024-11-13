Les Combes Winery opens new location in Rio Rancho

Whether you're local or just visiting, you've probably heard about Les Combes Winery.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Whether you’re local or just visiting, you’ve probably heard about Les Combes Winery.

“Our location down in Old Town next year we celebrate 20 years, but we found a lot of people couldn’t visit us that are coming all the way out from Rio Rancho, it is quite a drive,” said Wayne Moore, COO of Les Combes Winery.

But now that drive is a whole lot shorter after they opened another location on the westside near Cottonwood in October.

“It has been wonderful, I think the word is starting to get out. We definitely are getting busier, a lot more reservations. We recommend reservations and also large parties, we have booked I think five weddings now,” said Moore.

Moore says they’ve had their eyes on the westside for two years, and the time was right.

“Just looking at different areas and what might make sense for us. But when this property became available, Les Combe called right away and said, ‘Wayne, I think we got a great option here,’ and I think he was right,” Moore said.

This answer didn’t surprise Jerry Schalow with the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber. He says they have gone to nearly 50 ribbon cuttings this past year on the westside, including Les Combes.

“The westside continues to grow at such a rapid rate. Rio Rancho is about 20,000 in growth and the westside of Albuquerque another 15,000 in growth, that is 35,000 west of the river,” said Schalow.

Things aren’t slowing down going into next year.

“One of the biggest things we are looking forward to in February is Market Street, they have their own flagship store, first in central New Mexico. These stores are fabulous they do everything from concierge, wedding cakes, flowers, everything over there, including BBQ,” said Schalow.

While the growth has been good, he says Rio Rancho needs more developers for more spaces, and new buildings for businesses to move into will be a top priority for 2025.