Limo businesses offer tour of Christmas lights across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Christmas lights are turning on across the metro. If you want to check them out, a local business is making it easy for you to sit back and enjoy.

The Facebook group Albuquerque Area Holiday Lights Tour shares where all the best holiday decorations are.

KOB 4 reported on this in the past, but now, American and Lucky Boyz Limousines decided to really bring this tour to life.

American and Lucky Boyz Limousines noticed Albuquerque’s holiday displays kept getting bigger and wanted to spread the holiday spirit.

“I started following them a few years ago. So I decided to see if we can get everybody out there. Just as many people can to get out there enjoy these lights that these homeowners did, and this community did for the Albuquerque,” said Rogelio Max, a senior driver for American & Lucky Boyz Limousines.

People can choose how many hours and people you want on the bus. It starts at $350 for a 10 passenger limo, and that comes out to $35 per person – that’s for two hours.

But KOB 4 was told those prices are negotiable, especially the more time or people you add. The company provides bottled water, but customers can bring anything onboard.

One of the houses featured on the Facebook group’s map is Mr. Christmas – neighbors have given Dave Plourde that name.

If you’d like to take a tour with American & Lucky Boyz, more information can be found on the Facebook group.