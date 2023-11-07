Live blog: 2023 New Mexico local election coverage and results

By KOB

Follow along with our live blog for the latest coverage and updates. After 7 p.m. Tuesday, election results will start rolling in here.

Update: Tuesday, noon

According to the Bernalillo County clerk, only 12.5% of voters have come out to vote. That’s including early voting, which ended last Saturday.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. tonight. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can vote.

2023 New Mexico Local Election