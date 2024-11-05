Lobo fans ready to pack The Pit for season opener game

Lobo basketball returned to The Pit Monday. Both the men and women teams open the season.

The women are coming off their third straight season with 20 wins. The men are fresh off the historic season in which they became the Mountain West Tournament champions.

Now, fans are preparing to pack The Pit for the men’s home season opener game. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tip off is at 7 p.m.

But fans can come early and take pictures with the Mountain West trophy ahead of the game.

“I went to college here 400 years ago and just a fan forever. I’ve loved them forever,” said Tom Kurly, a Lobo women’s basketball fan.

Some fans say they were surprised it was such an early game time Monday, but they were still excited to be back in The Pit.

The women lost to NAU in a close game, 80-78. Some fans we spoke to say they would be back for tonight’s game.

We also found a longtime fan who’s been a season ticket holder for the women’s team since 1996. But she’s been a fan much longer than just the Don Flanagan era.

“I’ve been going to the men’s games since 1967. I was a sophomore in high school when I started coming to the men’s games. Of course, I was too young to have season tickets, but I know people who did have season tickets,” said Bonnie Sheehan, a Lobo basketball fan. “I love the excitement. I also love the kids because these are young men and women who are moving forward with their education and also having a great time playing basketball.”

The men’s game tips off at 7 p.m. Monday so you still have time to come out and cheer them on. They’re playing Nicholls traveling from Louisiana.