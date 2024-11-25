Lobo football players donate NIL money to provide community Thanksgiving meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Athletes from the University of New Mexico are using their hard-earned money and time off to help ensure New Mexicans have a warm Thanksgiving meal.

UNM offensive linemen used their bye week Sunday to give back.

“We’re providing the full Thanksgiving dinner for the city of Albuquerque, and we have enough to feed about 300 families,” said Richard Pearce, the offensive line captain for the UNM Lobo football team.

Pearce said his original goal was to feed 100 families – but community support allowed them to do so much more.

“Growing up, I always remember being able to go to somewhere to get a free Thanksgiving meal. I grew up in like a very tight knit community in the city of Bessemer, Alabama,” he said. “I wanted to bring that love during holidays to the city of Albuquerque, and it was a great opportunity. And I let my o-line brothers know, and they were all on board as well.”

Pearce and his brothers in o-line didn’t just volunteer their time – they donated some of their NIL – Name, Image and Likeness – money to buy each meal.

“I feel like this is the main benefit, being able to help someone that is in need, you know? And it really came in handy,” Pearce said.

Pearce believed the timing was meant to be with their bye week falling right before Thanksgiving.

“It just feels like the perfect reset, just give it back to the community. Just step back into reality,” he said.

This is only the beginning, Pearce said, and he hopes others are inspired to do the same.