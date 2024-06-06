Lobo freshman Habtom Samuel wins gold in gutsy performance at NCAA championships

In a gutsy race on a national stage, the freshman Lobo runner Habtom Samuel took gold in the 10,000 meters at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

EUGENE, Ore. – In a gutsy race on a national stage, the freshman Lobo runner Habtom Samuel took gold in the 10,000 meters at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

With about two laps to go, there was a major collision on the track causing Samuel and other athletes to fall.

Samuel did not let that stop him, especially with the speed base he’s built all season. He runs his final lap in 58 seconds to become a national champion. Samuel told KOB 4 on Tuesday that the 10,000 meters was his favorite race.

Samuel is back on the track Friday running the 5,000-meter race. This race starts at 8:55 p.m. MT on ESPN 2.

Habtom Samuel is your 2024 NCAA Outdoor track and field 10,000m Champion!!! After an insane race with some collisions on the track with two laps to go, Samuel shows his speed on the last 400-meters to win a national title as a freshman! He wins it with a 28:07.82. — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) June 6, 2024