Lobo men’s basketball team takes on Nevada for 1,000th game at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is going head-to-head with the University of Nevada Friday night.

The Mountain West Conference is also heating up, but Friday’s game marked a milestone for our beloved basketball team and the venue itself: the Lobo men’s basketball 1,000 game in The Pit.

There was a lot at stake as hundreds of fans lined up ahead of the game.

“There’s a lot on the line, and it’s going to be an exciting game,” said Reynaldo Tafoya, a Lobos fan.

It wasn’t your usual Friday night at The Pit.

“Got to get out here for that 1,000 game. And obviously with Coach Neil, Coach Alford, coming back out. We gotta show some Lobo spirit, and the off-brand Wolf Pack can’t be out here,” UNM student Quentin Morrison said.

That “off-brand” team is the University of Nevada Wolf Pack, who’s coach, Steve Alford, used to coach the Lobos from 2007 to 2013. It’s been more than a decade, but that rivalry is alive and well among all types of fans.

“I was kind of hurt when Alford left us, because we did pack The Pit for him when he was our coach. Yeah, so, but I’m glad that we have Richard [Pitino]. And I had a talk with Richard one time, and I said, ‘You’re not going to use this for a stepping stone.’ And he said he wouldn’t,” Lobo fan David Archibeque said.

Hundreds were also encouraged to come out on Friday for the Lobo Men’s 1,000 game at The Pit.

“It’s really cool to be part of history. And I mean, this is just such an amazing arena. It’s one of the Top 10 in the country, and it’s just so loud and fun and a lot of energy,” Natalie Saiz said.

Fans were excited to say the least.

“I’m definitely the best Lobo fan in the universe. I like my Dodgers, my Raiders and my Sox, but nothing matches up like my Lobos,” Archibeque said.

“We sit right behind their bench for a reason. Get Loud, get rowdy, get in a few of their heads. We’ve had some fun environments, messing with players,” said Morrison.