Lobos accepting donations for Ruidoso fire victims at University Stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been eight days since the South Fork and Salt fires started near Ruidoso. New Mexicans are doing what they can to help those who lost everything.

At University Stadium, the UNM Athletic Department is gathering supplies to bring to Ruidoso.

“I think because we’ve been through so much trauma in our little community we kind of understand what the need was,” said Felicia Martinez, who chose to spend her birthday helping others Tuesday.

Martinez and her department at New Mexico Highlands University drove to Albuquerque to donate supplies. She knows what it’s like to live through a wildfire.

“It was a really hard time for us all, I live in Sapello where a fire was located so we were evacuated, we lived in our home without water and food for a while and it was really tough times,” Martinez said.

Las Vegas is going through a tough time again, dealing with a water shortage after flooding in the area. But that didn’t stop them from helping Ruidoso.

“When we started collecting donations it was right before we had the water crisis so we’ve been, with the fires, we knew the floods were coming and there was risk, but it happened right after we started collecting donations for Ruidoso,” she said.

The UNM Athletic Department put out the call for donations. Ed Manzanares with the department says they want to help in any way they can.

“We’re just trying to do our part,” Manzanares said. “The thing about athletics is everyone thinks about what you do on the field, but it’s what you do in the community that’s just as important.”

Manzanares says student athletes are going down to Ruidoso to volunteer and help give out supplies at the end of the week as well.

So far, the community is responding to the call for help.

“You know, just seeing people going through tragedy and you want to give, and everybody can give something,” said Celina Espinoza with New Mexico Donor Services. “We can’t all do everything but we can all do a little bit.”

Here’s how you can donate to the cause:

WHERE: Stadium West parking lot in front of University Stadium (Look for the UNM Football trailer)

WHEN: Wednesday, June 26 from 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

WHAT: Collecting batteries, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and toiletries, but they will not turn away other donations like food, pet food, water, etc.