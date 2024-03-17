Lobos host Selection Sunday watch party at The Pit

The Lobo men's basketball will be hosting a watch party for the NCAA Tournament Sunday Selection at The Pit.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobo men’s basketball will be hosting a watch party for the NCAA Tournament Sunday Selection at The Pit. The event is free and open to fans.

The Lobos won the Mountain West Championship Saturday night against San Diego State, 68-61. On Friday night, the Lobos took on the Colorado State Rams and won, 74-61.

The selection show starts at 4 p.m. MT and doors will open at 3 p.m. MT. People are asked to park at stadium west and TLC lots. Main entry will be through the northeast doors.

Watch the video above to see the Lobos arrive at the Albuquerque International Sunport.