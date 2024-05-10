Lobos land BYU transfer Atiki Ally Atiki
In the last 24 hours the Lobos have gotten really big. They got Daniel Thomas yesterday and today they've got Atiki Ally Atiki. He is a 6 foot 10 transfer from BYU.
In 23 games last season, he averaged four points a game and only averaged 11 minutes a game.
Coach Richard Pitino was looking for more size and in his freshman class and in the portal – he has found it.