Lobos land BYU transfer Atiki Ally Atiki

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the last 24 hours the Lobos have gotten really big. They got Daniel Thomas yesterday and today they’ve got Atiki Ally Atiki. He is a 6 foot 10 transfer from BYU.

In 23 games last season, he averaged four points a game and only averaged 11 minutes a game.

Coach Richard Pitino was looking for more size and in his freshman class and in the portal – he has found it.