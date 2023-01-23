Lobos reenter AP Top 25, Mashburn Jr. named MW player of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM Lobo men’s basketball team capped off a big week of play with an AP Top 25 spot and one of their players receiving conference honors.

The Lobos (18-2, 5-2) moved to No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 12. They beat San Jose State, 77-57, last Tuesday, and Boise State, 81-79, last Friday.

Mountain West Conference rival San Diego State was the third-highest, non-ranked team in the poll. They received 57 points, compared to the Lobos’ 156 points. Boise State, who the Lobos beat, received just two points.

Lobo Jamal Mashburn Jr. is also the Mountain West Player of the Week, after averaging 22.5 points and 6 rebounds during the Lobos’ two victories last week.

Last week, Jaelen House received the same honor and Morris Udeze earned it in November.

This week, the No. 25 Lobos head to Nevada for a Monday night game (7 p.m. MT), then host Air Force for a Friday night game (8 p.m. MT).

LOBOS IN THE AP TOP 25 POLL:

Week 8: No. 22

Week 9: No. 21

Week 10: —

Week 11: —

Week 12: No. 25