Lobos take on San José State University in conference opener

The New Mexico Lobos men's basketball team will hit the floor Wednesday night in their conference opener. They take on the San Jose Spartans.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team will hit the floor Wednesday night in their conference opener. They take on the San José Spartans.

The Lobos come into the game winners of three of their last four, 6-2 overall on the season. So far, the Lobos are undefeated at The Pit.

KOB 4 sent the newest member of the sports team, Devin J. Martin, to The Pit for a live look.

Watch the video above for more.