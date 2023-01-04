Lobos to ‘white out’ The Pit for sold-out game against UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The UNM basketball team is calling for a whiteout at The Pit against the University of Nevada Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to wear white Lobo shirts, sweaters or whatever you have lying around.

The Lobos are hoping to ice out one of their biggest rivals, while they heat back up, and get back on track after suffering their first loss of the season against Fresno State.

The sold out game against UNLV starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.